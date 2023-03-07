Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stake Lowered by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40,758 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 4,595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 970.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 50.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.
Insider Buying and Selling at Natera
Natera Stock Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ NTRA opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.20. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $58.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.79.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).
Featured Articles
