Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Position Decreased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,671 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,459,000 after buying an additional 53,693 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.1% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 131.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 24,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $391,301.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,975. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.40. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

