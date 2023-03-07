Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 473.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Okta by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Okta from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.36.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OKTA opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $176.18. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.87.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

