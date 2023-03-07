Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 969.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,069 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 220,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 148,133 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 418,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 225,053 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,056,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, New Street Research cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.96.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 2.02%. Altice USA’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

