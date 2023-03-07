Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,501 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RGC Resources were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of RGCO opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

RGC Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial users in its service territory. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other. The Gas Utility segment focuses on tariff rates and other regulatory mechanisms through which it provides for the sale and distribution of natural gas to customers.

