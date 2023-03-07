Kontoor Brands, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.
Kontoor Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kontoor Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.
Kontoor Brands Stock Performance
Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.99. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on KTB. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $37.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $6,735,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $840,000.
About Kontoor Brands
Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
