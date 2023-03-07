Kontoor Brands, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Kontoor Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kontoor Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.99. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $731.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.78 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 124.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KTB. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $37.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $6,735,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $840,000.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Articles

