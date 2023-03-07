Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PUMSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Puma from GBX 3,620 ($43.53) to GBX 3,180 ($38.24) in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Puma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $864.25.

Puma Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of PUMSY stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

Puma Company Profile

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products. It includes footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

