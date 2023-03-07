iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Lessened by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $234.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.38. The stock has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

