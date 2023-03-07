Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $296,000 in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after buying an additional 106,704 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ares Capital by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

