Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 105,802 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GVA opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GVA. StockNews.com raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

