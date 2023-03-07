Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,730 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30,126 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $62,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at $77,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Performance

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The retailer reported ($3.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.36) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

