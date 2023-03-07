Echo Street Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in XPO by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Trading Down 1.9 %

XPO opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $41.48. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.