Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 4,815 Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,815 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at about $4,842,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 111.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 325.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $30,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $30,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,470 shares of company stock valued at $146,166 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

NYSE PFGC opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $63.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

