Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $282,000 Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,651 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Western Digital by 883.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,404,398 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $197,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,430 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 445.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,100 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 31.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,541,905 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $147,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,715 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,289,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after acquiring an additional 928,721 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Western Digital by 771.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 986,351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 873,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDC. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.19.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.60. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $63.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -4.19 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

