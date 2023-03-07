Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 2,066 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 18.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Assurant by 5.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Assurant by 10.5% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Assurant by 5.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Price Performance

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant stock opened at $124.09 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $194.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

Assurant Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.