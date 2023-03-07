Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 34.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 368.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 149.7% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 68,933.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $110.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.35. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $141.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Euronet Worldwide Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.