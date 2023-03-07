Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 34.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 368.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 149.7% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 68,933.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $110.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.35. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $141.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.87.
Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.
