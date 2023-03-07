Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stake Lessened by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,157 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,109,000 after buying an additional 3,122,603 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,354,000 after buying an additional 43,372 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,003,000 after buying an additional 262,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 175.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,491,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL stock opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

