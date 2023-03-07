11,542 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $180,411.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

