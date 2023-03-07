Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,149,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715,295 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 244.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,592,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 117.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 769,040 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 37.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,716,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,224,000 after purchasing an additional 737,670 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 23.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,788,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,710,000 after purchasing an additional 728,105 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Outfront Media Stock Performance

NYSE OUT opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $29.36.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.37 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Outfront Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

