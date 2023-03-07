Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $48.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.69.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FITB. DA Davidson began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

