Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $207,000 Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,747 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,648,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in Arch Resources by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 406,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,255,000 after acquiring an additional 148,616 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Arch Resources by 2,404.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 84,828 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,467,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Arch Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,121,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $38,091.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,192.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $38,091.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,192.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,173 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $160.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.07. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $183.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.90 by $12.28. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 114.13% and a net margin of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $859.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.19 EPS. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 38.17 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $3.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

