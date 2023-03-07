Echo Street Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 36.7% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 12.9% during the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 236,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,150 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 22.6% during the third quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Stock Performance

Generac stock opened at $125.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $328.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.64.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

