Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 124,856 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,660,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,234,720 shares of company stock worth $318,464,443. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX stock opened at $91.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $132.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.02 and a 200-day moving average of $88.86.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Stories

