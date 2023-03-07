Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 959 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.
Albemarle Stock Down 1.0 %
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Albemarle Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
