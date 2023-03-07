Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $451,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 109,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after buying an additional 25,460 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $360.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.14 and a 200-day moving average of $345.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $406.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

