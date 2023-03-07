Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 110,873 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,873 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.36% of Bandwidth worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter worth $123,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 25.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

BAND stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $410.60 million, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.26. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Bandwidth had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

