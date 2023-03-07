Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.09 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 13.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 89.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

Paychex Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $113.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.