13,211 Shares in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 6.3% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.04. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.86 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

