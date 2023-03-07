Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of WAL opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $54.86 and a 1 year high of $89.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

