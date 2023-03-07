Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $1.06 Million in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.09% of Medifast at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after buying an additional 138,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Medifast by 56.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,303,000 after acquiring an additional 40,758 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,916,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,774,000 after purchasing an additional 24,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Medifast Trading Down 5.5 %

Medifast Dividend Announcement

MED stock opened at $105.70 on Tuesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $197.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Profile

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.