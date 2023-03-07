Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,290 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1,005.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 68,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 62,649 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WTRG opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.