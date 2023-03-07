Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Mercantile Bank Trading Down 1.1 %

MBWM stock opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $541.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $39.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 28.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Ramaker purchased 1,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,442.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 84.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

