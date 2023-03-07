Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 982.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 330,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,622,000 after buying an additional 300,065 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,907,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,353,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 319,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,917,000 after purchasing an additional 119,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,369,000 after buying an additional 117,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $305.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $440.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.