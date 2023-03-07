Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,873 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.06% of Q2 worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 6.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,225,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,402,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Q2 by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 797,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,684,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 768,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,735,000 after acquiring an additional 42,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 694,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,365,000 after acquiring an additional 101,167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $32,490.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,936.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $77,684.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,963.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QTWO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Q2 from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.85.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

