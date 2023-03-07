Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,410 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 2.5% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,174,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 848,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 104.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 646,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,828,000 after purchasing an additional 330,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 15.9% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 507,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,445,000 after purchasing an additional 69,540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.07 and a 52-week high of $125.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.45.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WOLF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.94.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

