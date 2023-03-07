Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,983 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 142.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.67.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $428.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $488.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

