Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $8.53 Million Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,683 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $8,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in FMC by 872,245.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $125.98 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.11 and its 200-day moving average is $121.55.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

