Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in FOX by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $43.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27.

FOX Announces Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.32%.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

