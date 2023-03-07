Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 10,871 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 655,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $848.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

