Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,901 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 52.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $112.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.94, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $146.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.82.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

