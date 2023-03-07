Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,756,000 after purchasing an additional 827,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alkermes by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,092,000 after purchasing an additional 131,205 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,734,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,046,000 after purchasing an additional 376,543 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 4.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,556,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,068,000 after purchasing an additional 233,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 29.7% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,792,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,675,000 after purchasing an additional 868,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes stock opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $32.79.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alkermes to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

