Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 1,225.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,644 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Teleflex worth $10,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 9,000.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the third quarter worth $55,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 59.9% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $233.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.12 and its 200 day moving average is $229.47. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $356.72.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFX. Stephens increased their price objective on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.69.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

