Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,027 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $10,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BECN. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 298.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,185 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $6,000,216.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,072,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,735,262.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $66.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.76. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $68.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BECN. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Stephens increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.57.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Articles

