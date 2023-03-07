Royal Bank of Canada Buys 57,551 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,551 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $15,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 40.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 52.3% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 376,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $61.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.82, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

Several research firms have issued reports on ZI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,375,545.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,980,000. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

