Royal Bank of Canada Sells 77,405 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 930,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $15,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAR. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 12,072,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,841,000 after purchasing an additional 36,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,735,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 758,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 40,146 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 404,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 459.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 284,619 shares in the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

