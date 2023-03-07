Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Comerica were worth $15,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after buying an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,811,000 after purchasing an additional 270,869 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after purchasing an additional 129,042 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,992,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,255,000 after buying an additional 79,871 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,600,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,806,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMA opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $97.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

