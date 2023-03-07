Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 535,949 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,949 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.57% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $16,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 127.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,736 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 268,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 90,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,654 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 155,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $777,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPEI stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $19.47.

