Royal Bank of Canada Has $15.86 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.74% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $15,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Emfo LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

RPG stock opened at $156.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.25. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $138.73 and a 1 year high of $190.41.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

