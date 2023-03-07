Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $33,000 Stock Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,694 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Camping World were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth $38,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Camping World by 51.3% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 89.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 40.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

CWH opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.61.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

