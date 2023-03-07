Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 354,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,067 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $16,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDOG. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.48. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $58.04.

